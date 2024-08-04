Nigeria becomes first African basketball team to qualify for Olympic quarterfinals

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Ezinne Kalu had a giant smile on her face as she ran around the court with a Nigerian flag draped around her back. She helped Nigeria reach a place no African country had ever gone before — the quarterfinals of the Olympics. Kalu scored 21 points and Nigeria secured a spot in the elimination round in Paris by downing Canada 79-70 for its second win of the Olympics. When the final buzzer sounded, the team went to midcourt to start celebrating, with an assistant coach using her phone to record the moment. The Nigerians stopped to high-five the Canadians, then returned to celebrating with a midcourt huddle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.