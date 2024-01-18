Nigeria beats Ivory Coast 1-0 to boost Africa Cup hopes. Nsue nets hat trick for Equatorial Guinea

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — William Troost-Ekong’s second-half penalty was enough for Nigeria to jolt its Africa Cup of Nations campaign into life with a 1-0 win over host nation Ivory Coast. The “Super Eagles” were under pressure to get a victory after drawing their opening game against Equatorial Guinea and are now all but certain of reaching the knockout stage. Earlier, Emilio Nsue scored a hat trick and Equatorial Guinea took a giant step toward the knockout stage with a 4-2 win over of Guinea-Bissau. Ghana and Egypt were playing later in Group B with the pressure on both teams after failing to win their opening games.

