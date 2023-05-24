Nigeria beats Italy at U20 World Cup, Israel shocks Senegal with draw

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Nigeria put itself on the doorstep of the Under-20 World Cup knockout stage after a 2-0 win over Italy. Senegal, though, will need some luck to advance. In Mendoza, Salim Lawal’s diving header gave Nigeria the lead in the 61st minute and Jude Sunday sealed it in stoppage time. Later Wednesday, Brazil will play for its survival in the 24-team tournament against the Dominican Republic. Both teams lost in the first round. Senegal drew 1-1 with Israel and will need to beat Colombia on Saturday to have a chance of advancing.

