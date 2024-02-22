Nifty goal aside, Kings forward Quinton Byfield is putting together a breakout season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield went viral on social media Tuesday night with his highlight-reel goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The reality though is that it was further proof that the Los Angeles Kings forward is putting together a breakout season, and showing the potential that made him the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. The 21-year old right wing is third on the team with 18 goals and fourth in scoring with 42 points. Of NHL skaters age 21 or younger, only St. Louis’ Jake Neighbours has scored more goals this season than Byfield with 19.

