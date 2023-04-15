Nienaber to leave Springboks after upcoming Rugby World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Jacques Nienaber will step down as South Africa’s coach after the Rugby World Cup to take up a role at Irish province Leinster. Nienaber has been head coach of the world champion Springboks since 2020. He previously had several roles within the South African rugby structures include as an assistant coach for the national team at the 2011 and 2019 World Cups. He says it was “with a heavy heart” that he was leaving his position. Leinster is one of Europe’s top rugby teams. Nienaber will replace current coach Stuart Lancaster who is leaving at the end of the season to join Racing 92 in France.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.