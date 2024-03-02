Niemann takes a 2-shot lead in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Kim has another 76 in his LIV debut

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Joaquin Niemann is in position for another victory in LIV Golf. Niemann won the season opener in the Saudi-funded league. He had a 64 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to build a two-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Kokrak. It was another struggle for Anthony Kim. His opening four holes included three bogeys and a double bogey. Kim is playing for the first time in nearly 12 years. He shot another 76 and is in last place. Niemann won the Australian Open during his offseason. Now he goes for his third win in just over three months.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.