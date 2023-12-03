Niemann beats Hoshino in playoff to win Australian Open. Buhai defends women’s title

By The Associated Press
Chile's Joaquin Niemann, left, is congratulated by his caddie after his final round of the Australian Open Golf Championship at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker]

SYDNEY (AP) — Joaquin Niemann of Chile beat Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino on the second playoff hole to win the Australian Open men’s title on a wild final day. Niemann made an eagle at the second extra hole after a number of contenders slipped away on the back nine due to gusting winds at The Australian course. Starting the day four shots back, Niemann produced an excellent final-round 5-under-par 66 to finish at 14-under 271. Min Woo Lee shot 72 and finished in third at 12-under 273. Earlier, Ashleigh Buhai held off a fast-finishing Minjee Lee to become the first woman to win back-to-back Australian Open titles since five-time major champion Yani Tseng in 2011.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.