Niemann beats Hoshino in playoff to win Australian Open. Buhai defends women’s title

SYDNEY (AP) — Joaquin Niemann of Chile beat Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino on the second playoff hole to win the Australian Open men’s title on a wild final day. Niemann made an eagle at the second extra hole after a number of contenders slipped away on the back nine due to gusting winds at The Australian course. Starting the day four shots back, Niemann produced an excellent final-round 5-under-par 66 to finish at 14-under 271. Min Woo Lee shot 72 and finished in third at 12-under 273. Earlier, Ashleigh Buhai held off a fast-finishing Minjee Lee to become the first woman to win back-to-back Australian Open titles since five-time major champion Yani Tseng in 2011.

