Nielsen lays out goal for Falcons D: Just get stops

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — New Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says he’s not willing to commit to a 4-3 or 3-4 as the base alignment of his multiple schemes. He says his goal is “just stop people.” Nielsen, the former co-defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, was hired by Atlanta on Jan. 27 after Dean Pees retired. The Falcons ranked 27th in total defense and 31st with 21 sacks this season. Atlanta’s defense gave up no more than 25 points in the final nine games of a 7-10 season. Nielsen said he wants to build on Pees’ work, not start over.

