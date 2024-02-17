Niels Hintermann wins downhill as Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt finishes 7th. US has six in top 20

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Niels Hintermann has earned Switzerland victory at a World Cup skiing downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway on a rare day that saw Marco Odermatt absent from the podium. Hintermann edged out runner-up Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by 0.08 seconds for his second downhill win. He also won at the same resort in Norway two years ago. Cameron Alexander of Canada was 0.19 seconds behind in third. Odermatt shared seventh position with American racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle. Odermatt extended his lead in the overall and downhill standings. Bryce Bennett finished fourth as the U.S. team had six racers in the top 20.

