Niederhauser matches career high with 27 points as Penn State tops Buffalo 87-64

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Yanic Konan Niederhauser matched his career high with 27 points and Ace Baldwin triggered the offense with 10 assists as Penn State cruised to an 87-64 win over Buffalo. The Nittany Lions (7-1) rebounded after suffering their first loss, 75-67 to Clemson last week in the Sunshine Slam championship game.

