Nicolas Colsaerts and Cameron John share lead at Dunhill Links as star power fades

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Dunhill Links Championship has some serious star power with players and golf leaders alike. But the top of the leaderboard on Friday found names far down the list in the world ranking. Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and Cameron John of Australia share the lead. They are one shot ahead of David Law of Scotland and Darren Fichardt of South Africa. Those four have a combined world ranking of 2,598. None are in the top 400. Jon Rahm is six shots behind after two bogeys on his last three holes. Rory McIlroy finds himself eight shots behind.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.