Nicolai Hojgaard goes from late third-round Masters leader to tied for 5th after 5 bogeys

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard was on top of the golf world for one brief moment Saturday after making three straight birdies to surge into sole possession of the third-round lead at the Masters. And then, in the blink of an eye, it was gone. Hojgaard bogeyed his next five holes and shot a 2-over 74 to finish 54 holes at 2-under 214, leaving him five shots behind leader and playing partner Scottie Scheffler in his bid to become the first Masters newcomer to win at Augusta National since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

