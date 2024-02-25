Nico Williams sent off in Athletic Bilbao’s 3-1 loss at Real Betis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nico Williams was sent off with two quick yellow cards to leave Athletic Bilbao with 10 players just before halftime in its 3-1 loss at Real Betis in the Spanish league. The Spain winger got his first card for a foul and compounded that by earning a quick second booking for his apparently sarcastic applause of the referee. Athletic remained in fifth place at three points behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid.

