Nico Williams racially abused by fans as his Athletic loses at Atletico in fight for CL spot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Another incident of racism in Spanish soccer has marred Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao. Spain forward Nico Williams says he was targeted by shouts of “monkey” while he took a corner kick in the first half at Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico, in fourth place, has a six-point gap ahead of Athletic in fifth with five games remaining. Girona moved into second place by winning at Las Palmas 2-0.

