Nico Williams leads Bilbao to win over Atletico in La Liga. Benítez’s Celta finally wins at home

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nico Williams has struck a superb goal to help Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 and close on the top four in the Spanish league. The Spain winger added to Gorka Guruzeta’s 51st-minute opener at San Mames Stadium. Williams looked to be well defended before lashing a shot home from a tight angle in the 64th. He also hit the post and earned a penalty missed by a teammate. Fifth-placed Bilbao moved to within two points of Atletico and Barcelona. Rafa Benítez’s Celta Vigo won its first home game by edging Granada 1-0 to exit the relegation zone.

