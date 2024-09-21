Nico Williams doubtful for Athletic Bilbao’s Europa League debut at Roma

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao hopes that Spain winger Nico Williams will have recovered from an ankle bruise in time to face Roma at the start of their Europa League campaign. Williams took a knock to his left ankle and had to be substituted during a win over Leganes in the Spanish league this week. Athletic will kick off the Europa League’s group stage at Roma next Thursday. Coach Ernesto Valverde said that Williams may be back for that away game, but that he will definitely miss Sunday’s home game against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

