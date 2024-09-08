Nico Iamaleava combines for 276 yards and 3 TDs as No. 14 Tennessee routs No. 24 NC State 51-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Nico Iamaleava combined for 276 yards and three touchdowns, former walk-on safety Will Brooks had a momentum-turning 85-yard interception return for a score and No. 14 Tennessee trounced No. 24 North Carolina State 51-10 on Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Iamaleava threw touchdown passes to Miles Kitselman and Holden Staes and ran for a 31-yard score as the Vols scored on eight of their 11 possessions with the redshirt freshman under center. Dylan Sampson ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns as unbeaten Tennessee outgained NC State, 460-143. NC State quarterback Grayson McCall was limited to 104 yards passing and had three turnovers.

