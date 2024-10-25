Nico Echavarria shoots another 64 to lead the Zozo Championship by 2 shots after the second round

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria shot a 6-under 64 — matching his 64 on Thursday — to lead by two shots over Taylor Moore and Justin Thomas after the second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan. Thomas shot 64 and Moore carded 67 with three others just three shots off the lead including Seamus Power, who had the day’s low round of 62 at the Narashino Country Club. Thomas has twice won the the PGA Championship but has not won in two years on the PGA Tour.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.