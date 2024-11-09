Nico Echavarria shares lead in Mexico in bid for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Nico Echavarria moved into position to win consecutive PGA Tour events, shooting a 9-under 63 in calmer wind conditions Friday for a share of the lead in the World Wide Technology Championship. The Zozo Championship winner two weeks ago in Japan for his first tour title, Echavarria matched Max Greyserman at 12-under 132 at El Cardonal at Diamante, a day after strong wind hit the Tiger Woods-designed layout.The 30-year-old Colombian played a five-hole stretch on the front nine in 6 under with an eagle and four birdies and added three birdies on the back nine. Greyserman eagled the par-5 18th for a 64. The American tied for second behind Echavarria in Japan. Carson Young was third at 11 under after a career-best 61.

