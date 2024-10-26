Nico Echavarria eagles the final hole for a 2-shot lead at the Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria shot 5-under 65 and finished with a tap-in eagle on the 18th for a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the third round of the Zozo Championship in Japan. Echavarria is aiming for his second victory on the PGA Tour after winning last year in Puerto Rico. Thomas has won 15 times on the PGA Tour, but is without a victory in 2 1/2 years since winning the 2022 PGA Championship.

