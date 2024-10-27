Nico Echavarria claims the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria claimed the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory. He shot a 3-under 67 to win by one shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas. Echavarria is a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas. He birdied two of the final three holes on Sunday — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year in Puerto Rico.

