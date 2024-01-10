Nico Collins looks to lead Texans in playoffs after breakout regular season

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs past Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud was blown away the first time he worked out with Nico Collins. Houston’s rookie quarterback knew immediately that the receiver was special. “I said: ‘you’re a superstar,’” Stroud recalled. As the Texans return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 on Saturday when they host the Cleveland Browns, Collins might not be considered a superstar across the league, but in Houston there’s no doubting his status as a top receiver.

