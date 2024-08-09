Nickolas, Teachout chasing bronze medals for US taekwondo team at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — U.S. taekwondo athlete CJ Nickolas will fight for a bronze medal later Friday at the Paris Olympics. At 23, Nickolas is the highest-ranked U.S. athlete in taekwondo, No. 2 in the world in the men’s 80-kilogram class. His silver at the world championships last year was the first for the U.S. men’s team since 2009, and the Californian now hopes he’ll become the first American man in the sport to stand on the Olympic podium in 12 years. Nickolas lost in the semifinals of the Olympic 80-kilogram tournament. His U.S teammate, Kristina Teachout, lost in the quarterfinals of the women’s 67-kilogram division. Teachout can still grab a bronze, too, through a repechage tournament.

