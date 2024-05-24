Nicklaus’ ninth-inning homer lifts Oklahoma over Kansas 8-6 for spot in Big 12 Tournament title game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Nicklaus hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and top-seeded Oklahoma scored the final eight runs in an 8-6 victory over seventh-seeded Kansas to advance to the Big 12 Tournament title game. Oklahoma (37-18) will play in the championship game on Saturday. Nicklaus homered to right field on a 2-2 pitch from Cooper Moore after Anthony Mackenzie led off the inning with a single. Kansas (31-23) jumped in front with four runs in the top of the first.

