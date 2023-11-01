Nicklas Backstrom is taking a leave of absence from the Washington Capitals because of his hip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is taking a leave of absence from the team because of what he called an “ongoing injury situation” after a slow start to the season on his artificial left hip. He said Wednesday that he needs to “determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.” Backstrom is Washington’s career leader in assists. He had hip resurfacing surgery in the summer of 2022 to address a chronic injury that had bothered him for years. He returned to the team in January, played the remainder of last season and came to training camp insisting he was healthy and good to go. The Swede had just one point in eight games so far this season.

