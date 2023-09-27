Nicklas Backstrom is done talking about his hip. The Capitals now need his play to do the talking

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom is sick and tired of talking about his surgically repaired left hip. More than a year removed from a surgery that only one previous NHL player had come back from, Washington’s Swedish center insists he’s past the injury and back to normal. With questions already about Evgeny Kuznetsov, the Capitals sure hope Backstrom is healthy and productive or they’re in trouble in their attempt to return to the playoffs. New coach Spencer Carbery does not expect Backstrom to turn back the clock a decade but is optimistic about the soon-to-be 36-year-old being an effective player.

