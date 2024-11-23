Nickel hits 6 3s, scores 24 points to lead Vanderbilt over Seton Hall in Charleston Classic 76-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Nickel made six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high tying 24 points and Vanderbilt beat Seton Hall 76-60 Friday in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. Vanderbilt (6-0) will play Drake, a 75-63 winner over Florida Atlantic, in Sunday’s championship game. The Pirates (3-3) will play FAU. Nickel was 8-of-16 shooting, 6 of 13 from the arc, with the Commodores putting up 27 3-point tries, making 10. Devin McGlockton added 13 points and Jason Edwards 10 for Vanderbilt, which shot 52% overall and scored 19 points off 16 turnovers. Isaiah Coleman was the only Pirate to score in double figures with 20 on 8-of-15 shooting, including four 3s.

