Nick Taylor’s historic eagle now part of 2024 Canadian Open logo

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Nick Taylor’s epic eagle putt to win the Canadian Open is now part of the tournament’s logo for 2024. Taylor made a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win in June. He became the first Canadian in 69 years to win the national open of this golf-proud country. The idea came from a pumpkin. Golf Canada’s design manager carved a pumpkin for a community event that had a silhouette of Taylor flipping his putter replacing the “i” in Canadian in the logo. Organizers decided to take it one step further. The logo change is for 2024.

