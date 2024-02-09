Nick Taylor ties PGA Tour record for largest 18-hole lead in a stroke event at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor tied a PGA Tour record for largest 18-hole lead in a stroke event with a bogey-free 11-under 60 in the weather-delayed first round of the Phoenix Open. Taylor’s five-shot lead ties Jim Gallagher Jr. at the 1993 Tour Championship for the largest 18-hole lead in a stroke-play event since 1983. He also broke the largest 18-hole lead record at the Phoenix Open of four, set by Phil Mickelson in 2013. A 3 1/2-hour weather delay in the first round forced about half the field to finish their first rounds Friday morning. A frost delay of more than 90 minutes pushed back the resumption of the first round even more.

