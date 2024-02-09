Nick Taylor returns to match course record in Phoenix Open’s weather-delayed first round

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor returned to TPC Scottsdale and matched the course record with a bogey-free 11-under 60 in the weather-delayed first round of the Phoenix Open. A 3 1/2-hour weather delay in the first round forced about half the field to finish their first rounds Friday morning. A frost delay of more than 90 minutes pushed back the resumption of the first round even more. Taylor was 4 under through six holes after starting on No. 10 to start Thursday’s first round and returned to reel off four straight birdies starting on the 18th. He added three more birdies, including from 9 feet on No. 9, to shoot 29 on the Stadium Course’s front nine.

