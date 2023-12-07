Nick Senzel agrees to $2 million, 1-year deal with Nationals, AP source says

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Cincinnati Reds third baseman Nick Senzel throws to first during the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. Senzel became a free agent Friday night, Nov. 17, when the Reds declined to offer him a 2024 contract. AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Nick Senzel and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement with the versatile infielder and outfielder had not yet been announced. Senzel became a free agent on Nov. 17 when the Reds failed to offer a 2024 contract. Senzel earned $1.95 million last season, when he hit .236 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs.

