Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty fueled 20 years of Southeastern Conference college football dominance

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty helped fuel the Southeastern Conference’s unprecedented dominance in college football over the last 20 years. Saban retired Wednesday after 17 seasons leading Alabama. He won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and one with LSU in 22 seasons as a head coach in the SEC. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey compared him to SEC greats in other sports such as Skip Bertman, who won five College World Series with LSU baseball, and the late Pat Summitt, who led Tennessee’s Lady Vols to eight NCAA basketball championships.

