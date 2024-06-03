Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Aaron Donald and Manti Te’o debut on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time. Among the players appearing on the ballot for the first time is former Pitt defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who retired earlier this year after 10 NFL seasons. Other first-timers include 2012 Heisman runner-up Manti Te’o from Notre Dame and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram from Alabama. Saban, who retired in January, won seven national titles, including six at Alabama. Meyer won three at Florida and Ohio State. The next College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.