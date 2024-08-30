Nick Nash, Emmett Brown power San Jose State to 42-24 victory over Sacramento State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Nash accounted for three touchdowns, Emmett Brown threw three touchdown passes and San Jose State defeated Sacramento State 42-24 in the debut of Ken Niumatalolo as coach of the Spartans. Nash caught 10 passes for 170 yards with two touchdowns. The former quarterback also threw one pass — a 26-yard touchdown to Jacob Stewart in the second quarter. Brown, a sophomore transfer from Washington State, completed 20 of 34 passes for 298 yards. Floyd Chalk IV, a junior transfer from Grambling State, had 87 yards rushing and his two touchdowns in the fourth quarter helped put the game away.

