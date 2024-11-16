Nick Minicucci accounts for 6 TDs and Delaware tops Campbell 41-22 in final FCS home game

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Delaware won its final home game as an FCS program, beating Campbell 41-22. A member of the Football Champion Subdivision since 1980, the Blue Hens earned 19 postseason appearances. Delaware (9-1, 6-1) will transition to the FBS and join Conference USA in 2025.

