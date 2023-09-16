Nick Mears allows double to J.D. Davis to end Rockies’ no-hit bid vs. Giants

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Nick Mears allowed a leadoff double to San Francisco’s J.D. Davis in the ninth inning to end a combined no-hit bid by the Rockies against the Giants. Chase Anderson worked seven hitless innings and was relieved in the eighth by Justin Lawrence, who then left the game after six pitches. Lawrence landed awkwardly on his ankle on the follow-through of a sweeper that struck out Joc Pederson. Mears replaced him and got the final two outs of the eighth. Anderson allowed plenty of traffic on the bases, walking five and giving up one run. The Rockies trailed 1-0 in the eighth before tying the game on Ezequiel Tovar’s RBI single.

