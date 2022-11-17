Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez has agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Martinez had turned down a $6.5 million contract with San Diego last week, becoming a free agent. But the Padres made a more substantial offer after he went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball. Martinez split time between the rotation and the bullpen last season. The new deal includes incentives that would increase his pay if he excels as a starter.

