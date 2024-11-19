Nick Martinez only free agent to accept among 13 given $21.05 million qualifying offers

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Nick Martinez was the only free agent to accept among 13 players given $21.05 million qualifying offers from their former clubs. Those who declined were New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander, Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left-hander Sean Manaea and right-hander Luis Severino. Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted.

