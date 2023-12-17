Nick Martinelli scores 16 points, No. 25 Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul 56-46

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 16 points and No. 25 Northwestern bounced back from a stunning loss by beating DePaul 56-46. Ryan Langborg added 14 points, Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie each had 11 and the Wildcats (8-2) came away with a win they sorely needed after getting beaten at home by Chicago State on Wednesday night. They took control in the second half and sent the Blue Demons (2-8) to their sixth loss in seven games. Jeremiah Oden led DePaul with 12 points. The Blue Demons dropped their seventh straight against Top 25 teams.

