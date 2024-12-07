Nick Martinelli leads Northwestern to 70-66 overtime win over No. 19 Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 27 points, including seven in overtime, and Northwestern beat No. 19 Illinois 70-66. Brooks Barnhizer added 17 points and Jalen Leach had 16 as the Wildcats overcame a 10-point deficit. Barnhizer’s free throw with 8 seconds left in OT helped Northwestern seal the win. Kasparas Jakucionis led Illinois with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Tomislav Ivisic had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Northwestern beat a ranked team in its conference home opener for the second straight season after stunning Zach Edey and Purdue last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.