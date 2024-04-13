Nick Lodolo makes a successful return for the Cincinnati Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Healthy again, Nick Lodolo looked quite comfortable in his return to the major leagues. Lodolo struck out 10 while pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed one hit and walked one. He also hit two batters. It was Lodolo’s first major league appearance since May 6, also against the White Sox. He began the season on the 15-day injured list because of a left calf issue.

