Nick Kyrgios set to return to tennis in Brisbane next month with plans for 2025 Australian Open

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios say he will make a return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International beginning Dec. 29 after playing only one ATP Tour match in more than two years. The 29-year-old Kyrgios has been mostly sidelined with career-threatening wrist and knee injuries since the 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinals. That came six weeks after reaching the Wimbledon final when he came closest to winning a Grand Slam singles championship before losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic. Also stating his intentions to play in the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kyrgios said he’s planning to play in the World Tennis League mixed teams exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

