Nick Kyrgios out of Halle Open with knee injury shortly after comeback

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury. Tournament organizers said he had felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training. Kyrgios returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open. Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

