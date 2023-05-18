Nick Kyrgios out of French Open due to foot injury

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during what Australian media says occured at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and then stole his car. The Canberra Times says that in the aftermath of the theft Kyrgios realized he cut his foot in the scramble to help his family and track down the thief. Kyrgios’ manager Daniel Horsfall says the 26th-ranked Australian hoped to increase his on-court training workload over the past three weeks but the wound has not properly healed.

