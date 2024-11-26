Nick Kern Jr. leads Penn State over Fordham 85-66 for spot in Sunshine Slam Beach Division final

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Senior Nick Kern Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 13 rebounds for the first double-double of his career, leading Penn State to an 85-66 victory over Fordham in a Sunshine Slam Beach Division semifinal. The Nittany Lions have opened a season with six straight victories for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They will play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Clemson and San Francisco on Tuesday in the championship game. Kern made 9 of 12 shots from the floor and 2 of 5 at the free-throw line for Penn State. Four of his career-high rebound total came at the offensive end. Jackie Johnson III and reserve Josh Rivera scored 15 apiece to lead the Rams (3-4).

