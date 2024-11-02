Nick Howard’s 4 total touchdowns power Butler in 46-13 rout of Stetson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Nick Howard ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, leading Butler to a 46-13 rout of Stetson. Butler also got a 100-yard pick-6 from Jeremiah Jackson. Howard had a 10-yard TD pass to Trevon Brown for a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, then added a 7-yard TD run before halftime. He scored on runs of 8 and 5 yards in the second half. He was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 19 carries for 92 yards and Griffin Caldwell added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Bulldogs finished with 283 yards rushing.

