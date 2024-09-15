Nick Howard guides Butler to 53-0 victory over D-III’s Hanover

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Butler rolled to a 53-0 victory over Division-III’s Hanover. Butler (3-0) took a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage when Howard fired a 47-yard scoring strike to Ethan Loss, who had three touchdown receptions on the day. Howard’s 30-yard touchdown run and backup quarterback Reagan Andrew’s two-point conversion run gave the Bulldogs a 15-0 lead after one quarter. Andrew passed to Loss for a 9-yard touchdown, Joey Suchy ran 46 yards for a score, and Howard and Loss connected for a 7-yard touchdown with seven seconds left to give Butler a 36-0 lead at halftime.

