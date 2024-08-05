Nick Gordon designated for assignment by Miami Marlins

Outfielder Nick Gordon has been designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins before a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Gordon hit .259 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 95 games, playing primarily in a platoon role against right-handers. The 28-year-old was acquired from Minnesota in February and had a $900,000 salary after losing in arbitration. Miami, which began Monday at 42-70, has traded or released 13 players from its opening day roster.

