Nick Garrido field goal lifts Lehigh over Holy Cross 10-7 for 3-way tie for first in Patriot League

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nick Garrido kicked the go-ahead field goal in the third quarter and Lehigh went on to defeat Holy Cross 10-7 to help create a three-way tie atop the Patriot League. Lehigh, Holy Cross and Bucknell all have 3-1 records to share first place with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Garrido’s 25-yard boot with 8 minutes left in the third quarter, coupled with Dante Perri’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mason Humphrey was enough to support another shut down effort by the Lehigh defense. The Mountain Hawks have held their last three opponents to fewer than 20 points. Holy Cross got a 10-yard touchdown pass from Joe Pesansky to Jacob Petersen that tied the game at 7 at halftime.

