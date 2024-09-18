Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno has been named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks. The move was announced by the team on the eve of its first official practice of training camp. The Blackhawks played without a captain last season after the franchise decided to move on from Jonathan Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup winner who had been captain since 2008. Foligno, who turns 37 on Oct. 31, quickly became one of the team’s most popular players after he was acquired in June 2023. The role of captain — especially with Connor Bedard still just 19 and beginning his second season in the NHL — seemed like a natural fit for Foligno all along.

